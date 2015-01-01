SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Barwar N, Singh PJ, Goyal T, Sharma PK, Jain S, Das L. Trauma Case Rep 2024; 51: e101014.

10.1016/j.tcr.2024.101014

38623090

PMC11017037

Child abuse is a matter of serious concern that can often result in devastating injuries. Incidence of spinal injuries from child abuse has been reported in <1-3 % of spinal injury cases. In the present study, a case of thoracolumbar translational injury (AO type C) is presented following an incidence of child abuse in a 2-year-old female. After successful management with operative fixation, the child showed a remarkable recovery in her neurological function with ambulatory power.


Child abuse; Spinal cord injury; Sublaminar wiring; Thoracolumbar translational injury

