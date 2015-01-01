Abstract

Child abuse is a matter of serious concern that can often result in devastating injuries. Incidence of spinal injuries from child abuse has been reported in <1-3 % of spinal injury cases. In the present study, a case of thoracolumbar translational injury (AO type C) is presented following an incidence of child abuse in a 2-year-old female. After successful management with operative fixation, the child showed a remarkable recovery in her neurological function with ambulatory power.

Language: en