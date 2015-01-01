Abstract

In the context of the increasing spread of misinformation via social network services, in this study, we addressed the critical challenge of detecting and explaining the spread of fake news. Early detection methods focused on content analysis, whereas recent approaches have exploited the distinctive propagation patterns of fake news to analyze network graphs of news sharing. However, these accurate methods lack accountability and provide little insight into the reasoning behind their classifications. We aimed to fill this gap by elucidating the structural differences in the spread of fake and real news, with a focus on opinion consensus within these structures. We present a novel method that improves the interpretability of graph-based propagation detectors by visualizing article topics and propagation structures using BERTopic for topic classification and analyzing the effect of topic agreement on propagation patterns. By applying this method to a real-world dataset and conducting a comprehensive case study, we not only demonstrated the effectiveness of the method in identifying characteristic propagation paths but also propose new metrics for evaluating the interpretability of the detection methods. Our results provide valuable insights into the structural behavior and patterns of news propagation, contributing to the development of more transparent and explainable fake news detection systems.

Language: en