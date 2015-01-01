Abstract

PURPOSE The purpose is to understand how farmers in rural American communities perceive crime, safety and policing.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH An online survey, adapted from a version used in Victoria, Australia (Harkness, 2017), was modified and administered through social media and farming organizations throughout three US states. The survey covers topics relating to crime and victimization, feelings of safety or fear in rural areas, policing practices and trust in police in their areas and any crime prevention practices that respondents use.



FINDINGS With nearly 1,200 respondents and four scales investigated, results indicate that those respondents with more favorable views of law enforcement and the criminal justice system had the highest fear of crime, those who had been prior victims of crime had a higher fear of crime than those who did not, those with higher community involvement had higher fear of crime, and those from Nebraska compared to Colorado had higher fear of crime. Research limitations/implications A better understanding of the agricultural community's perceptions of crime, safety and policing will aid law enforcement in community policing efforts and in farm crime investigation and prevention. Limitations of the study, including the distribution method will be discussed.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE Farm- and agriculture-related crimes have serious financial and emotional consequences for producers and local economies. Stereotypes about rural areas being "safe with no crime" are still prevalent. Rural American farmers' perceptions of crime, safety and police are largely absent from the literature and are important for improving farm crime prevention.

