Lee YJ, Santiago L. Police Pract. Res. 2023; 24(1): 17-31.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/15614263.2022.2085102

This study examines various demographic, social, and economic factors related to transgender people' reluctance to seek police help and appraises the intersectionality among these different factors. The results reveal differences in the degree of reluctance across gender groups, socioeconomic statuses, and racial groups, which suggest that the intersection of multiple minority statuses will increase transgender people's reluctance to seek help from police. The findings also reveal that transgender people' past interaction with police is negatively associated with their reluctance to seek police intervention. This study concludes with suggestions that seek to transform law enforcement culture by means of police training and community outreach activities.


class; police reporting; race; Transgender; victimization

