Koslicki W. Police Pract. Res. 2023; 24(1): 122-128.
The 1033 Program has become a favored dataset for scholars examining the impact of police militarization on outcomes such as fatal force and crime rates. However, these data are often not treated appropriately, leading to mixed results that have been salient in US policy decision-making. Beyond the US, other nations looking at these studies may use their implications in decision-making about equipping the police with military items, and improperly handled data may generate inaccurate conclusions that drive policy decisions. To illustrate necessary considerations for proper data handling, this article conducts a systematic review of quantitative literature using 1033 Program data to determine how these data were handled.
1033 program; LESO; militarism; militarization