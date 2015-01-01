SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Koslicki W. Police Pract. Res. 2023; 24(1): 122-128.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15614263.2022.2140663

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The 1033 Program has become a favored dataset for scholars examining the impact of police militarization on outcomes such as fatal force and crime rates. However, these data are often not treated appropriately, leading to mixed results that have been salient in US policy decision-making. Beyond the US, other nations looking at these studies may use their implications in decision-making about equipping the police with military items, and improperly handled data may generate inaccurate conclusions that drive policy decisions. To illustrate necessary considerations for proper data handling, this article conducts a systematic review of quantitative literature using 1033 Program data to determine how these data were handled.

FINDINGS show that 12 out of 14 peer-reviewed articles do not use the data properly for longitudinal data, and that a wide variety of categorization schemes are used. This article concludes with best practice recommendations for obtaining, structuring, and categorizing the data.


Language: en

Keywords

1033 program; LESO; militarism; militarization

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print