Abstract

Public trust in the police is an important element of a healthy democracy. Concurrently, trust within the workplace is essential for a healthy organization, including the police. The main forms of organizational trust are management, supervisor, and coworker trust. However, there has been little research on how organizational trust affects police officers. This study examines the effects of these three forms of organizational trust on the job satisfaction, job involvement, and organizational commitment of police officers. The sample of 827 officers was drawn from two districts in Haryana, India. The findings indicate that all three forms of trust play an important role in improving the work attitudes of Indian police officers and that personal characteristics account for a lesser variance than the trust variables.

