Abstract

The aim was to examine the health and wellbeing of UK police firearms officers and to identify the incidence and severity of work-related injuries. Data from 96 officers were derived from an online self-report survey. General health indicators, physical activity levels, WHO-5 wellbeing score, and injury data from the previous 12-months were collected. Thirty work-related injuries (31%) occurred with an injury rate of 31 injuries per 100 FTE worked within the firearms unit in the previous year. Fifty per cent of officers took no time off for recovery. Twenty-nine per cent of injuries were classified as severe and the mechanisms of more severe injuries were linked to occupational demands. Officers who exercised ≥four times per week reported significantly less injuries, while low physical activity levels were associated with significantly lower wellbeing. UK police firearms officers are at a high risk of occupational injury, and physical activity can play an important role in reducing injury and improving wellbeing.

Language: en