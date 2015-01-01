Abstract

Crimes on the scale of a collective trauma event (CTE) can generate fear, grief, and a sense of injustice that impact beyond those directly affected. Increasingly, reassurance policing is mobilised to restore a sense of community safety and security. Yet little is evidenced as to what constitutes effective reassurance policing, and its barriers and enablers. This study examined police perceptions of good reassurance practice within Victoria Police, Australia. Two focus groups were conducted (senior command (n = 17) and frontline operational staff groups, (n = 9)) and data were analysed using inductive thematic analysis. Five components of good reassurance practice were identified - (1) understanding the purpose of reassurance; (2) assessing the unique context of each CTE; (3) implementing the key strategies of reassurance; (4) using the core skills of reassurance; and (5) having reassurance guidelines. Based on these findings, key skill and strategy areas are proposed for inclusion in an organisational reassurance framework. Alongside these policy and practice proposals, we recommend that larger scale, multisite, and mixed-method studies of reassurance practices are needed to enable opportunities to triangulate perspectives of diverse police and community groups.

Language: en