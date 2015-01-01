SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Raines JB, Merenda F. Police Pract. Res. 2023; 24(3): 384-396.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/15614263.2022.2121281

Mandated by a consent decree, the Ethical Policing is Courageous (EPIC) program was developed by the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD). The EPIC curriculum is based on active bystandership, encouraging officers to intervene when police misconduct could potentially occur. This research sought to evaluate the EPIC program recently adopted in one state. An adapted integrity measuring instrument from the National Institute of Justice (NIJ) developed by Klockars et al. was used to compare officers who have recently completed the ethics programming being phased out against officers who participated in the EPIC program.

RESULTS indicate a significant difference in the areas of reporting and intervening with respect to excessive force. Implications for further research are also provided.


bystander intervention; EPIC; excessive force; misuse of force; police corruption; police integrity

