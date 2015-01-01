Abstract

The challenges accompanying the investigation of homicide have been observed for some time. Although police today can gather evidence in ways not imagined decades ago, the use of forensic science and technology (FST) have created challenges and consequences for modern-day homicide investigations. While 'digital footprints' are increasingly expected in court proceedings, the provision of and analysis of FST data falls to the police who face resource shortages and other challenges. We surveyed homicide investigators across Alberta to examine their perceptions of FST and the implications of FST for their work. Participants revealed that data volume, lack of expertise and resource constraints result in frustration with FST and the demands it creates. At the same time, most participants pointed to civilianization as the means through which technology can provide full advantage to homicide (and other) investigations.

