|
Citation
|
Wallace D, Helderop E, Grubesic A, Walker J, Liu XC, Wei R, Zhou Y, Stewart C. Police Pract. Res. 2023; 24(4): 509-515.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Many police departments are meeting calls for transparency by releasing publicly accessible data. High-quality address locations are critical for successful and accurate geocoding, though the content and quality of that data can drastically vary across datasets. In this study, we showcase a two-step geocoding process that helps convert low-quality address locations into geo-locatable addresses using traditional geocoding and Jaro-Winkler edit distance methods with police stop data from the San Diego Police Department. For reference, only 83% of stops were geocoded when using traditional geocoding methods. By employing the Jaro-Winkler edit distance to clean the stop address strings, we were able to geocode 99% of stops. We further discuss data creation practices and solutions for data quality-related issues for police departments and researchers when using publicly available policing data.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
data quality; geocoding; Jaro-Winkler edit distance; Policing data; publicly available data