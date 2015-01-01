|
Theron K, Breetzke GD, Snyman L, Edelstein I. Police Pract. Res. 2023; 24(5): 539-557.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Street segments as a micro-level unit of analysis have become increasingly popular in spatial crime research with a plethora of studies having shown how crime spatially concentrates at this spatial scale. The vast majority of this research has, however, emanated from the United States and other 'Westernized' cities, with little attention on less developed contexts. Developing countries have different structural and design conditions from developed countries and this could be reflected in micro-spatial crime patterns. In this study, we undertook the first street segment analysis of crime in southern Africa with a particular focus on the township of Khayelitsha, located approximately 30 kilometers from Cape Town. Townships are uniquely South African urban settlements, borne out of repressive apartheid-era spatial planning policies.
crime; Khayelitsha; micro-spatial; South Africa; Street segment