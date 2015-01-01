Abstract

Police officers have an important role in attaining justice for survivors of sexual assault, yet investigations are complex, and survivors identify negative disclosure experiences with the police. Public discourse highlights the failure of police in sexual assault cases, yet little attention has been given to the perspectives of police officers and the challenges they face in the processing of sexual assault cases. This qualitative study explored the first-hand accounts of police officers who investigate sexual assault. Thematic analysis uncovered three themes including: 1) Luck of the Draw: Who Gets the Case? 2) Lack of Evidence: How Do We Proceed? and 3) Case Classifications: What is 'Unfounded' Anyway? Uncovering the compassionate approach of officers committed to assisting sexual assault survivors may counteract negative discourse and promote a victim-centered approach. Implications for increased training and organizational support for police officers may mitigate investigative challenges through a victim-centered police response to sexual assault.

