Kantor MA, Reiner S, Pettitt RW. Police Pract. Res. 2024; 25(1): 101-109.

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/15614263.2023.2222872

unavailable

The study evaluated firearm draw performance (FDP), trigger cadence (TC), and survivability rate (SR) against charging knife attacks (KA) from different distances utilizing different movement tactics. Twenty active-duty law enforcement officers (age = 36.9±10.6 y.) outfitted with wearable motion sensors and a practice pistol executed three randomized defensive tactics against an attacker charging from four distances armed with a rubber knife. FDP during the charging KA trials spanned between 0.87 and 1.19 s, compared to the baseline FDP (no duress) of 1.41 ± 0.3 s. TC was between 0.21 and 0.29 s to discharge two rounds. Using a firearm from 30 ft had 100% SR, 21 ft had 95% SR, 15 ft had 58.33% SR, and 10 ft had 15% SR. Backward (72.5%) was the safest movement response, followed by lateral (71.25%), then stationary (57.5%). Improving FDP around 1s, a lateral or backward movement in response to getting charged, and shortening the firearm draw, specifically at 21 ft and closer are recommended against KAs.


firearm draw performance; knife attacks; police education; police training; use of force

