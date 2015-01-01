|
Citation
|
Lu YF, Jian YS, Yang CY. Police Pract. Res. 2024; 25(2): 113-132.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Police officers are routinely exposed to a variety of critical incidents and as a result are a population vulnerable to various mental health issues. However, little is known about the impacts of exposure to citizens' trauma on officers' mental health and whether officers specializing in domestic violence prevention can better cope with the stress resulting from citizens' trauma. This study aims to address these research gaps by analyzing the data collected from a sample of 734 Taiwanese police officers through an online survey.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
critical incidents; exposure to citizens’ trauma; mental health; Police officers; secondary traumatic stress