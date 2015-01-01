SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Belur J, Bentall C. Police Pract. Res. 2024; 25(2): 168-188.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15614263.2023.2210249

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Police education and training, in common with education at all levels, was seriously affected by the onset of lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic. Police organisations in England and Wales sought to cope by moving training and education programmes online, almost overnight. This paper presents findings from interviews conducted with Learning and Development leaders in 17 police forces in England and Wales to gauge the capacity of organizations to provide blended learning (BL) in the pre COVID period and plans for the future.

FINDINGS indicated that although there are challenges, the appetite and capacity to adopt BL methods in forces range on a spectrum. The paper and makes recommendations to support the rollout and use of BL in police education generally and proposes a theory of change to assist the introduction of BL in police organisations.


Language: en

Keywords

Blended learning; Learning and Development; police training; professional development; virtual learning

