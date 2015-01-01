|
Aborisade RA, Adegoke N, Adeleke OA, Ebobo UC, Ogunmefun FM, Chineyemba LI, Adedayo SS. Police Pract. Res. 2024; 25(3): 251-268.
The article explores the lived experiences of investigative police officers in managing rape and serious sexual offences (RASSO) in Nigeria, a developing country with a conservative patriarchal system and deep-rooted rape culture. A qualitative study involving 24 sexual crime-investigating police officers of six states' police commands in southwest Nigeria was conducted, and a thematic analysis of the narratives was carried out.
Nigeria police; RASSO; sexual crimes; specialism; victims