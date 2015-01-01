SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kim DY. Police Pract. Res. 2024; 25(3): 343-357.

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/15614263.2023.2235056

Some scholars claimed that a reduction in proactive enforcement, in the wake of the pandemic and George Floyd's death, caused the levels of homicide to increase across U.S. cities. Using time series data in NYC, the present study examines whether there was an increase in homicides in 2020 and analyzes an association between de-policing, as measured by the number of police stops, and various types of homicide. The increases in gun, non-domestic, and gang homicides were significantly associated with decreased police stops in the wake of the pandemic and Floyd protests. The study discusses implications for research and policy.


COVID-19; de-policing; Floyd; homicide; police stop

