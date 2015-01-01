|
Citation
Walker SJ, Ey S, Hedlund S. Acad. Psychiatry 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, American Psychiatric Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38632218
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Pre-pandemic, the healthcare workforce was already at risk for higher burnout than the general population and, in some roles (e.g., physicians, nurses), at higher risk for clinical distress and suicide. Studies of healthcare workforce well-being during and after past pandemics reflect that distress can persist after a pandemic subsides, if adequate support within the workplace is not forthcoming and accessible. The current report presents the rationale for and development of a wellness consult service to provide support to leaders and teams in an academic medical center during the COVID-19 pandemic and now as teams work to recover and rebuild after years of significant pandemic and other stressors.
Language: en
Keywords
Healthcare; Leader; Workforce well-being