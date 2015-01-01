Abstract

This study aimed to utilize machine learning to explore the psychological similarities and differences between suicide attempt (SA) and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI), with a particular focus on the role of psychological pain. A total of 2385 middle school students were recruited using cluster sampling. The random forest algorithm was used with 25 predictors to develop classification models of SA and NSSI, respectively, and to estimate the importance scores of each predictor. Based on these scores and related theories, shared risk factors (control feature set) and distinct risk factors (distinction feature set) were selected and tested to distinguish between NSSI and SA. The machine learning algorithm exhibited fair to good performance in classifying SA history [Area Under Curves (AUCs): 0.65-0.87] and poor performance in classifying NSSI history (AUC: 0.61-0.68). The distinction feature set comprised pain avoidance, family togetherness, and deviant peer affiliation, while the control feature set included pain arousal, painful feelings, and crisis events. The distinction feature set slightly but stably outperformed the control feature set in classifying SA from NSSI. The three-dimensional psychological pain model, especially pain avoidance, might play a dominant role in understanding the similarities and differences between SA and NSSI.

