Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Hand Function Scoring (HFS) system was created to assess the results of rehabilitation treatment after hand injuries. A perceived hand function improvement in patients who underwent carpal tunnel syndrome surgery prompted us to use the Watts HFS questionnaire in our study.



OBJECTIVES: The study aimed to: 1) translate and validate the new questionnaire into Polish; 2) analyze the usefulness of the scale in the preand post-operative assessment of patients with carpal tunnel syndrome; and 3) compare the results with other questionnaires recognized as the gold standard in carpal tunnel treatment evaluation. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Patients with electromyographically confirmed carpal tunnel syndrome (n = 317) were enrolled in the study. Participants completed the HFS, Boston Carpal Tunnel Questionnaire (BCTQ), Michigan Hand Outcomes Questionnaire (MHQ), and the Quality-of-Life Scale (QoLS) on their first visit to our clinic. Two weeks later, 84 patients completed the same questionnaires again, and 6-12 months after the operation, we received 90 additional responses.



RESULTS: The analysis showed that the HFS questionnaire met the validation criteria and had a strong correlation with the BCTQ questionnaire for the Symptoms Severity Scale (SSS) (Rho = 0.70, p < 0.001) and the Functional Status Scale (FSS) (Rho = 0.89, p < 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: The HFS questionnaire was successfully employed in the subjective assessment of carpal tunnel symptom syndrome severity and the analysis of treatment results, and would complement the clinical assessment of patients during treatment. The questionnaire could also be used in future scientific research.

Language: en