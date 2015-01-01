SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Menezes AAS, Sanchez ZM, Demarzo M, Rezende LFM, Miskolci R. Am. J. Epidemiol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Oxford University Press)

DOI

10.1093/aje/kwae047

PMID

38629584

Abstract

We used Poisson's linear regression to examine the association between racial bullying (RB) and the initiation of alcohol and tobacco uses after nine months. Two cluster randomized controlled trials were conducted in 2019 with fifth (girls: 50.0%; 10 years old: 82.0%; White: 36.8%; Black: 58.7%; Others: 4.5%) and seventh graders (girls: 49.5%; 12 years old: 78.1%; White: 33.2%; Black: 60.4%; Others: 6.4%) from 30 public schools in the municipality of São Paulo, Brazil. We restricted our analyzes on two subsets of students in each grade: those who reported no lifetime alcohol use at baseline and those who reported no lifetime baseline tobacco use. At baseline, 16.2% of fifth and 10.7% of seventh graders reported suffering from RB in the 30 days before data collection. After nine months, 14.9% of fifth graders started using alcohol and 2.5%, tobacco. Among seventh graders, the figures were 31.2% and 7.7%, respectively. RB predicted the initiation of use of alcohol (risk ratio - RR=1.36, 95%CI=1.07-1.70) and tobacco (RR=1.81, 95%CI=1.14-2.76) among seventh graders, with race-gender differences, particularly in Black girls (alcohol: RR=1.45, 95%CI=1.07-1.93; tobacco: RR=2.34, 95%CI=1.31-3.99). School-based programs and policies must explicitly address issues related to racism and gender in alcohol and tobacco prevention strategies.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescent; bullying; control; prevention; racism; smoking; underage drinking

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print