Yi J, Yoon JY, Won CW, Kim M, Lee KS. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1064.
BACKGROUND: Understanding the role of smartphones to promote the health status of older adults is important in the digital society. Little is known about the effects of having smartphones on physical frailty despite its positive effect on the well-being of older adults. This study aimed to explore the association between smartphone ownership and frailty in community-dwelling older adults and its underlying mechanism.
Digital divide; Digital health; Frailty; Health literacy; Smartphone; Social support