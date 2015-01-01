|
Harris LG, Higgins DJ, Willis ML, Lawrence D, Mathews B, Thomas HJ, Malacova E, Pacella R, Scott JG, Finkelhor D, Meinck F, Erskine HE, Haslam DM. Child Maltreat. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
38627990
This study aimed to explore key characteristics of the out-of-home care subgroup of a nationally representative Australian sample. To ensure that mental health services are appropriately targeted, it is critical that we understand the differential impacts of childhood experiences for this cohort. Using the Australian Child Maltreatment Study (N = 8503), we explored patterns of childhood maltreatment and adversity of participants who reported ever being placed in out-of-home care, such as foster care or kinship care. In addition, the prevalence of current and lifetime diagnosis of four mental health disorders were explored.
child adversity; child maltreatment; depression; foster care; population; posttraumatic stress disorder