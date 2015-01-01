Abstract

Hurricane María caused significant devastation on the island of Puerto Rico, impacting thousands of lives. Puerto Rican crisis migrant families faced stress related to displacement and relocation (cultural stress), often exhibited mental health symptoms, and experienced distress at the family level. Although cultural stress has been examined as an individual experience, little work has focused on the experience as a family. To address this gap, we conducted a mixed-methods study designed to examine the predictive effects of cultural stress on family conflict and its mental health implications among Puerto Rican Hurricane María parent and child dyads living on the U.S. mainland. In the quantitative phase of the study, 110 parent-child dyads completed an online survey assessing cultural stress, family dynamics, and mental health. As part of our primary analysis, we estimated a structural equation path model.



FINDINGS from the quantitative phase showed a significant positive relationship between family cultural stress and family conflict, as well as individual parent and child mental health symptoms. In the qualitative phase of the study, 35 parent-child dyads participated in individual interviews.



FINDINGS from the interviews revealed variations in difficulties related to language, discrimination, and financial burdens, with some participants adapting more quickly and experiencing fewer stressors.



FINDINGS also highlight the impact on mental health for both parents and youth, emphasizing the family-level nature of cultural stress, while noting a potential discrepancy between qualitative and quantitative findings in the discussion of family conflict.

