|
Citation
|
Garcia MF, Montero-Zamora P, Salas-Wright CP, Maldonado-Molina M, Pineros-Leano M, Hodges JC, Bates M, Brown EC, Rodriguez J, Calderón I, Schwartz SJ. Fam. Process 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Family Process Institute, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38632594
|
Abstract
|
Hurricane María caused significant devastation on the island of Puerto Rico, impacting thousands of lives. Puerto Rican crisis migrant families faced stress related to displacement and relocation (cultural stress), often exhibited mental health symptoms, and experienced distress at the family level. Although cultural stress has been examined as an individual experience, little work has focused on the experience as a family. To address this gap, we conducted a mixed-methods study designed to examine the predictive effects of cultural stress on family conflict and its mental health implications among Puerto Rican Hurricane María parent and child dyads living on the U.S. mainland. In the quantitative phase of the study, 110 parent-child dyads completed an online survey assessing cultural stress, family dynamics, and mental health. As part of our primary analysis, we estimated a structural equation path model.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
crisis migration; environmental trauma; family cultural stress; Hurricane María; Puerto Rico