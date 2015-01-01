Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study investigated the long-term prevalence of, and factors associated with, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among the bereaved families of the Sewol ferry disaster, in which 250 students lost their lives during a school excursion.



METHODS: Eight years after the disaster, 181 family members were surveyed, and the prevalence of clinical PTSD symptoms was estimated. The Positive Resources Test (POREST), the Duke-UNC Functional Social Support Questionnaire, and the Brief COPE were evaluated using self-report measures. The multivariable binomial logistic regression was used to identify protective and risk factors for PTSD.



RESULTS: PTSD symptoms were present in 49.7% of the family members 8 years after the incident. A one-point increase in the score on the optimism subscale of the POREST was associated with a 20.1% decreased likelihood of having clinical PTSD symptoms (OR = 0.799; p = 0.027; 95% CI = 0.655-0.975). Conversely, a one-point increase in the score on the avoidant subscale of Brief COPE was associated with a 13.2% increased likelihood of having clinical PTSD symptoms (OR = 1.132; p = 0.041; 95% CI = 1.005-1.274).



DISCUSSION: Our results provide evidence of the need for long-term mental health monitoring of bereaved families of disaster victims, along with valuable insights for the development of mental health intervention programs.

