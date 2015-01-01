|
Citation
|
Gupta S, Fischer J, Roy S, Bhattacharyya A. Front. Psychol. 2024; 15: e1377355.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38629033
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Recent research has uncovered a wide prevalence variation of suicidal ideation in university students ranging from 9.7% to 58.3%. India has witnessed a 4.5% increase in suicide rates in the year 2021. The interplay between cognitive reappraisal of a stressful situation, suppression of emotional expression, and coping strategies for suicidal ideation of Indian University students is yet to be explored. We aim to determine whether suicidal ideation would differ across different types of family units, and to predict the extent to which perceived social support and avoidant coping could mediate the relation between emotion regulation processes and suicidal ideation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
avoidant coping; cognitive reappraisal; social support; suicidal ideation; suppression