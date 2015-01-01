|
BACKGROUND: Understanding the diverse factors influencing physical activity-related injuries is crucial for developing effective interventions that enable individuals to participate in physical activity (PA) while minimizing injury risk. Currently, research evidence on the multiple factors associated with PA-related injuries is inadequate. This study aimed to examine the associations between PA-related injuries and various biological, psychological, and social factors among first-year university students in China.
*Exercise/physiology; *Sports; bio-psycho-social medical model; China/epidemiology; Female; Humans; injury; injury prevention; physical activity; physical activity-related injuries; Students/psychology; Universities