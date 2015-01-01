|
A P, D FDS, M J, T s S, Sankaran S, Pittu PSKR, S V. Heliyon 2024; 10(8): e28688.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38628753
Elderly falls are a major concerning threat resulting in over 1.5-2 million elderly people experiencing severe injuries and 1 million deaths yearly. Falls experienced by Elderly people may lead to a long-term negative impact on their physical and psychological health conditions. Major healthcare research had focused on this lately to detect and prevent the fall. In this work, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) edge computing based wearable device is designed and developed for detection and prevention of fall of elderly people. Further, the various deep learning algorithms such as Convolutional Neural Network (CNN), Recurrent Neural Network (RNN), Long Short-Term Memory (LSTM), Gated Recurrent Unit (GRU) are utilized for activity recognition of elderly. Also, the CNN-LSTM, RNN-LSTM and GRU-LSTM with and without attention layer respectively are utilized and the performance metrics are analyzed to find the best deep learning model. Furthermore, the three different hardware boards such as Jetson Nano developer board, Raspberry PI 3 and 4 are utilized as an AI edge computing device and the best deep learning model is implemented and the computation time is evaluated.
Accelerometer sensor; Deep learning models; Fall detection; Internet of things; Secure pairing; Wearables