Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To evaluate differences in care and outcomes for young adults admitted with suicide ideation (SI) or attempt (SA) to medical units of an adult (AH) versus pediatric hospital (PH).



METHODS: Demographic and clinical characteristics were collected on patients aged 18 to 25 years admitted to either an AH or PH at an academic health system from September 2017 through June 2023 with a diagnosis of SI or SA. Outcomes measured were discharge location, length of stay (LOS), emergency department (ED) visit or hospital readmission, and inpatient consultations. Bivariate tests and multivariate regression were used to determine association of admission location and outcomes.



RESULTS: Of 212 patients included, 54% were admitted to an AH and 46% to a PH. Admission to a PH compared with an AH was associated with shorter ED LOS (4.3 vs 7.3 hours, P <.01) and discharge to home (57% vs 42%, P =.028) on bivariate but not adjusted analysis. Admission location was not associated with hospital LOS, ED visit or medical readmission after discharge, or psychiatry consultation. Admission to a PH compared with an AH was associated with higher odds of psychology consultation (29 vs 3%, P <.01).



CONCLUSIONS: Although young adults admitted to a PH for SI/SA had higher rates of psychology consultation, they otherwise had similar care and outcomes regardless of admission to an AH versus a PH. Further work is needed to determine if observed differences are generalizable and how they affect hospital throughput and long-term outcomes.

