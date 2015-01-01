Abstract

Recreational spaces are important public spaces for people of all ages to engage in leisure and physical activities, however older people remain one of the lowest users of park. This study investigated older people's perceptions and reasons for visiting parks that have undergone refurbishment with the installation of age-friendly outdoor exercise equipment, the Seniors Exercise Park. On-site intercept surveys took place in six parks in Victoria, Australia. Seniors Exercise Park equipment usage was audited over 12 months using on-site Quick Response (QR). A total of 139 older people were surveyed, 55.4% reported visiting to exercise, 25.9% for walking and 21.5% for fresh air/nature. Proximity to home/family (37.4%) and the availability of the Seniors Exercise Park equipment (36.7%) were the main reasons for visiting these parks. The availability of age-suitable exercise equipment in recreational spaces can support and encourage older people to access local parks and engage in physical activity.

