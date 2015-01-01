|
Lee C, Park S, Lee J. J. Gerontol. B Psychol. Sci. Soc. Sci. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
OBJECTIVES: Childhood abuse has been extensively studied in relation to later-life health, yet relatively little attention has been given to understanding the nuanced dynamics across victim-perpetrator relationships. This study addresses this gap by identifying typologies of familial perpetrators of childhood abuse in a national sample and examining their associations with various health outcomes, including physical and mental health as well as substance abuse.
Childhood abuse; Family violence; Health outcomes; Life-course perspective; Victim–perpetrator relationships