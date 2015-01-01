Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is associated with the development of visual system disorders. Visual deficits can present with delay and worsen over time, and may be associated with an ongoing neuroinflammatory response that is known to occur after TBI. Complement system activation is strongly associated with the neuroinflammatory response after TBI, but whether it contributes to vision loss after TBI is unexplored.



METHODS: Acute and chronic neuroinflammatory changes within the dorsal lateral geniculate nucleus (dLGN) and retina were investigated subsequent to a moderate to severe murine unilateral controlled cortical impact. Neuroinflammatory and histopathological outcomes were interpreted in the context of behavioral and visual function data. To investigate the role of complement, cohorts were treated after TBI with the complement inhibitor, CR2-Crry.



RESULTS: At 3 days after TBI, complement component C3 was deposited on retinogeniculate synapses in the dLGN both ipsilateral and contralateral to the lesion, which was reduced in CR2-Crry treated animals. This was associated with microglia morphological changes in both the ipsilateral and contralateral dLGN, with a less ramified phenotype in vehicle compared to CR2-Crry treated animals. Microglia in vehicle treated animals also had a greater internalized VGlut2 + synaptic volume after TBI compared to CR2-Crry treated animals. Microglia morphological changes seen acutely persisted for at least 49 days after injury. Complement inhibition also reduced microglial synaptic internalization in the contralateral dLGN and increased the association between VGLUT2 and PSD95 puncta, indicating preservation of intact synapses. Unexpectedly, there were no changes in the thickness of the inner retina, retinal nerve fiber layer or retinal ganglion layer. Neuropathological changes in the dLGN were accompanied by reduced visual acuity at subacute and chronic time points after TBI, with improvement seen in CR2-Crry treated animals.



CONCLUSION: TBI induces complement activation within the dLGN and promotes microglial activation and synaptic internalization. Complement inhibition after TBI in a clinically relevant paradigm reduces complement activation, maintains a more surveillance-like microglia phenotype, and preserves synaptic density within the dLGN. Together, the data indicate that complement plays a key role in the development of visual deficits after TBI via complement-dependent microglial phagocytosis of synapses within the dLGN.

