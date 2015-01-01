Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to examine the effect of an educational intervention on nurses' knowledge defined as understanding, beliefs, and actions to be taken, regarding nurse suicide.



BACKGROUND: Between 2007 and 2018, nurses were 18% more likely to die by suicide than the general public. As a result, an assessment of nurses' knowledge regarding suicide has become an important issue for nursing administration.



METHODS: A quasi-experiment (N = 225) was conducted. Variables of interest were assessed pre and post an educational intervention on 3 domains related to suicide.



RESULTS: Significant and meaningful differences were found regarding 2 domains of interest in nurses' understanding related to nurse suicide, and actions to be taken, pre and post intervention. A significant change occurred regarding beliefs; however, the difference was small and therefore not meaningful.



CONCLUSIONS: Finding demonstrate that educational interventions focused on issues related to suicide can enhance nurses' knowledge of the challenges implicit when one considers taking one's own life.

