Citation
Feingold D, Neria Y, Bitan DT. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2024; 174: 153-158.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38631140
Abstract
The October 7th, 2023, terror attacks in Israel were characterized by a scope and magnitude not previously known to Israeli citizens. The aim of this study was to examine the prevalence and correlates of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), emotional distress and use of addictive substances among Israeli adults, approximately one month following the attacks. PTSD was assessed with the Posttraumatic Stress Disorder Checklist (PCL-5) and emotional distress was assessed with a brief version of the Hopkins Symptom Checklist (HSCL-25). Participants also ranked the degree of change in their frequency of use of six addictive substances. The final sample consisted of 415 Jewish and Arab Israeli adults.
Language: en
Keywords
Emotional distress; Israel; Posttraumatic stress disorder; Substance use; Terror