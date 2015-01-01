|
Pun KD, Bjørngaard JH, Schei B, Darj E. Kathmandu Univ. Med. J. 2023; 21(82): 118-124.
38628002
Background Violence against women and girls is frequent, a third of all women is estimated to experience violence in their lifetime and mostly by an intimate partner. Women in Southeast Asia are most affected, and previous studies in Nepal found that one in five women had experiences of domestic violence, including being afraid of someone in the family.
Language: en
*Domestic Violence/psychology; *Psychological Distress; Attitude; Female; Humans; Male; Nepal; Pregnancy; Pregnant Women/psychology; Risk Factors