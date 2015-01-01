SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

González-Sanguino C, Ausín Benito B, Muñoz López M. Lancet Psychiatry 2024; 11(5): 314-316.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/S2215-0366(24)00099-3

38631782

In The Lancet Psychiatry, Victor Serrano-Gimeno and colleagues report trends in non-fatal suicide behaviours in the population of Catalonia, Spain, before, during, and after the COVID-19 pandemic. The study shows a significant increase in the prevalence of non-fatal suicide behaviours during the easing of confinement restrictions and post-confinement period compared with the pre-confinement period. The authors cite the level of social distancing and support and economic challenges as possible explanations. In addition, the research highlights particularly vulnerable populations in whom non-fatal suicide behaviours are more prevalent, such as younger people and women.


Language: en
