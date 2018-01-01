Abstract

BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic has been extensively discussed in the context of its effect on mental health. Although global suicide rates have remained stable during the pandemic, the specific effect on non-fatal suicide behaviours during and after the pandemic remains underexplored. This study aims to investigate patterns of non-fatal suicide behaviours before, during, and after the pandemic.



METHODS: In this cohort study, we used data from all hospitals in Catalonia, Spain, collected through the Catalan Suicide Risk Code, which is a specifically designed suicide attempt surveillance protocol, involving a face-to-face, in-depth psychiatric evaluation, after a Catalan resident presents any suicide risk behaviour in any public health-care setting. This evaluation centralises data from suicide registries across the territory. We included non-fatal suicide behaviours, meaning suicidal ideation or attempts that did not result in death, and excluded self-harm behaviours not judged to be linked with suicidal ideation. We considered three periods: the pre-confinement period (Jan 1, 2018, to the enforcement of the lockdown in Spain on March 14, 2020); the confinement period (March 14, 2020, to the end of lockdown on June 21, 2020); and the post-confinement period (June 21, 2020, to Dec 31, 2022). We used Bayesian structural time series models to assess the effect of pandemic phases on non-fatal suicide behaviours, and we ran stratified analyses by sex and age to identify distinct patterns among demographic cohorts.



FINDINGS: We obtained 26 482 records from Jan 1, 2018, to Dec 31, 2022. The mean age was 37·94 years (SD 18·07), and the sample included 17 584 (66·4%) women and 8898 (33·6%) men. Data on ethnicity were not collected. Temporal trends showed a mild increase in non-fatal suicide behaviours from Jan 1, 2018, to March 13, 2020; a reduction during the confinement period; and a subsequent rise after confinement. Bayesian models suggested a significant causal effect of lockdown easing, resulting in a 50·77% increase in non-fatal suicide behaviours (95% credible interval [CrI] 26·62-76·58; p<0·0001). Stratified analyses indicated that the easing of lockdown resulted in a significant increase in non-fatal suicide behaviours among women (25·92%; 6·71-44·72; p=0·011) and among individuals aged 18 years and younger (72·75%; 38·81-108·11; p<0·0001).



INTERPRETATION: This study provides a comprehensive examination of non-fatal suicide behaviours in Catalonia, Spain, emphasising the dynamics of different COVID-19 pandemic phases. The initial reduction during strict lockdown aligns with Joiner's Interpersonal Theory of Suicide, whereas the post-confinement rise reflects complex factors, including social isolation and economic challenges. Sex-specific and age-specific analyses underscore distinct vulnerabilities, emphasising the need for targeted preventive strategies. FUNDING: Centro de Investigación Biomédica en Red de Salud Mental annual budget of G21, Agència de Gestió d'Ajuts Universitaris i de Recerca of the Generalitat de Catalunya. TRANSLATIONS: For the Catalan and Spanish translations of the abstract see Supplementary Materials section.

