Abstract

BACKGROUND: Depressive disorders, with a prevalence of 15-21%, are among the most common disorders in children and adolescents, and increases the risk of suicide, the second leading cause of death in children aged 10 to 19.



AIM: To determine the prevalence and correlates of depressive disorders among senior students attending secondary schools in Abeokuta.



METHOD: The study was conducted in five schools randomly selected from a representative sample and was carried out in 2 phases. In the first phase, students were selected via systematic random sampling and given consent forms and GHQ-12 to administer to the parents. In the second phase, students who returned a signed informed consent form and filled out GHQ-12 were interviewed using MINI-KID, Rosenberg's Self-Esteem Scale, Family-APGAR, and sociodemographic questionnaire. Multivariate regression analyses were conducted with p-value <0.05 as level of significance.



RESULTS: The mean age was 15.3 years (SD = 1.27); 48.8% were male. The twelve-month prevalence of major depression was 11.3% and dysthymia was 1.4%. In the final regression analysis, female gender [OR = 4.3, p = 0.046], the experience of bullying [OR = 7.96, p = 0.004], difficulty getting along with friends, [OR = 7.5, p = 0.004], history of sexual abuse [OR = 8.1, p = 0.01], and perceived family dysfunction [OR = 4.9, p = 0,023] were found to be independent predictors of depressive disorders.



CONCLUSION: Depressive syndromes are a significant health burden in adolescents. Being female, being bullied, having a history of sexual abuse, and family dysfunctionality are risk factors associated with depression among these population.

