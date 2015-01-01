SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Marr C, Gaskin C, Kasinathan J, Kaye S, Singh Y, Dean K. Psychiatry Psychol. Law. 2024; 31(2): 235-253.

(Copyright © 2024, Australian and New Zealand Association of Psychiatry, Psychology, and Law, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/13218719.2023.2192257

38628250

PMC11018085

Few studies have examined the prevalence of mental illness in young people over time within the same jurisdiction. In the current study, we compared data from three large surveys of youth in custody in New South Wales, conducted in 2003, 2009 and 2015. We examined rates of mental illness, self-harm and suicidal behaviours, substance use and childhood trauma and found little consistent change over time, though some fluctuations were observed regarding certain mental illnesses and substance use. We also descriptively compared findings with observed rates for the general population and found that young people in custody showed higher levels of all examined variables. In sum, these data suggest little improvement in the well-being of young people in custody in New South Wales over time. Better identification and treatment of these issues are vital if young people are to be prevented from becoming enmeshed in the criminal justice system.


adolescent mental illness; adolescent self-harm; adolescent suicide; childhood trauma; custodial settings; prevalence rates; substance use; trends over time; youth justice

