Citation
Nemavhola M, Melapi TAS, Hoffman D, Gerber-Schutte O. S. Afr. J. Psychiatry 2024; 30: e2209.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38628898
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Globally, crime is highly masculinised and research into female criminality is scarce. In South Africa, no research specifically investigating the characteristics of female observandi referred for non-violent crimes has been published. AIMS: The study aimed to describe the socio-demographic, clinical, and forensic correlates in women referred to Sterkfontein Hospital for forensic psychiatric observation following a non-violent criminal charge between 2010 and 2019. It also sought to establish the relationship between the correlates and fitness to stand trial and criminal responsibility, as well as the relationship between the socio-demographic characteristics and the different non-violent criminal charges. SETTING: Sterkfontein Hospital.
Keywords
clinical; correlates; female observandi; forensic; non-violent crimes; social