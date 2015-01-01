|
Lang MA, Tucker R, Edwards S, Iverson GL, Gardner AJ. Sports Med. Open 2024; 10(1): e43.
38630171
BACKGROUND: The rugby league tackle has been identified as the game event with the greatest propensity for a clinically diagnosed concussion. This study aims to replicate the work conducted in professional rugby league and rugby union by examining Head Injury Assessment (HIA) events to determine the associated tackle characteristics that increase concussion risk in sub-elite rugby league players. This comparison between competition levels is important due to the less developed physiological and tackle proficiency characteristics of sub-elite rugby league players and the fewer resources available for an on-field diagnosis, compared to the elite level of the sport.
Language: en
Head impact events; Head injury assessment; Head injury prevention; Mild traumatic brain injury; Tackle events