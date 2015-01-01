SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mwesige S, Ndossi M, Rutabasibwa N, Lemeri L. Surg. Neurol. Int. 2024; 15: e92.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Medknow Publishing)

DOI

10.25259/SNI_1031_2023

PMID

38628506

PMCID

PMC11021100

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Penetrating brain injury (PBI) can be caused by a variety of objects ranging from simple to complicated items. Nonetheless, it is strange and unusual to attack someone in the head with a long nail. Due to its rarity, care for them is still being developed and may include many steps. CASE DESCRIPTION: We are presenting a 35-year-old guy who was neurologically intact and hemodynamically stable but complained of headaches following a nail blow into the skull during a domestic altercation by a gang of individuals. A computed tomography scan revealed the metallic item inside the brain parenchyma. The patient recovered well from the procedure, which included the early removal of the foreign body, evacuation of the hematoma, and dura repair. Our objective is to demonstrate a few broad management concepts that help enhance patient outcomes. We covered the clinical manifestation and effective treatment of such a rare injury in this study.

CONCLUSION: Proper handling and rapid transport of patients to the advanced trauma center are crucial for victims of PBI. Timely and skilled interventions could prevent further nervous tissue damage and any related neurological dysfunction.


Language: en

Keywords

Impacted foreign body; Penetrating brain injury; Vigilante justice

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print