Abstract

BACKGROUND: Penetrating brain injury (PBI) can be caused by a variety of objects ranging from simple to complicated items. Nonetheless, it is strange and unusual to attack someone in the head with a long nail. Due to its rarity, care for them is still being developed and may include many steps. CASE DESCRIPTION: We are presenting a 35-year-old guy who was neurologically intact and hemodynamically stable but complained of headaches following a nail blow into the skull during a domestic altercation by a gang of individuals. A computed tomography scan revealed the metallic item inside the brain parenchyma. The patient recovered well from the procedure, which included the early removal of the foreign body, evacuation of the hematoma, and dura repair. Our objective is to demonstrate a few broad management concepts that help enhance patient outcomes. We covered the clinical manifestation and effective treatment of such a rare injury in this study.



CONCLUSION: Proper handling and rapid transport of patients to the advanced trauma center are crucial for victims of PBI. Timely and skilled interventions could prevent further nervous tissue damage and any related neurological dysfunction.

Language: en