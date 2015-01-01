SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Ummak E, Toplu Demirtaş E, Özkan H. Violence Against Women 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012241247195

PMID

38630636

Abstract

Drawing upon in-depth, semistructured interviews with 26 LGB participants, we explored how LGB individuals experience IPV uniquely in Türkiye. Conducting thematic analysis, we generated four themes: (a) invalidation of sexual identity, (b) controlling sexuality and sexual behaviors, (c) disclosure of sexual orientation, and (d) binegativity. The analysis emphasizes LGB-specific power dynamics influencing IPV. A discussion is provided regarding the extent to which these four themes are specific to IPV in LGB relationships. Additionally, recommendations are offered to mental health professionals on tailoring their approaches and promoting advocacy for the needs of LGB IPV survivors.


Language: en

Keywords

and bisexual-specific intimate partner violence; gay; intimate partner violence; lesbian; minority stress; non-WEIRD sample; thematic analysis

