Abstract

PURPOSE

The purpose of this study is to characterize the effect of sex and the influence of oral contraception usage on musculotendinous injury (MTI). Current literature suggests a disparity in the incidence of MTI between males and females. This may be attributed to inherent biological differences between the sexes, such as in the sex hormonal milieu. There is a lack of information associating sex hormone milieu and MTI.



Methods

We searched the PearlDiver database (a for-fee healthcare database) for males, females taking oral contraceptives (OC), and eumenorrheic females not taking any form of hormonal contraceptives (non-OC) 18-39 yr old. The three populations were matched by age and body mass index. We queried the database for lower-extremity skeletal MTI diagnoses in these groups.



Results

Each group contained 42,267 patients with orthopedic injuries. There were a total of 1476 (3.49%) skeletal MTI in the male group, 1078 (2.55%) in non-OC females, and 231 (0.55%) in OC females. Both the non-OC and the OC groups had a significantly smaller proportion of MTI than males (P < 0.0001), and therefore these groups were less likely (adjusted odds ratios, 0.72 and 0.15, respectively) to experience MTI when controlled for potential covariates.



Conclusions

In this study, we show that females are less likely to develop MTI to total injuries, when compared with males, with OC using females being least likely followed by non-OC females. These results are consistent with other epidemiological studies; however, overall results in the literature are variable. This study adds to the emerging body of literature on sex hormone-influenced musculoskeletal injury but, more specifically, MTI, which have not been rigorously investigated.

Language: en