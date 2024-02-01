Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze and summarize the medical security situation of the snowmobile, sled, and steel frame snowmobile tracks at the National Sliding Centre, and to provide experience for future event hosting and medical security work for mass ice and snow sports.



METHODS: Retrospective analysis of injuries and treatment of athletes participating in the International Training Week and World Cup for Ski, Sled, and Steel Frame Ski from October to November 2021(hereinafter referred to as "International Training Week"), as well as the Ski, Sled, and Steel Frame Ski events at the Beijing Winter Olympics in February 2022 (hereinafter referred to as the "Beijing Winter Olympics"). We referred to and drew on the "Medical Security Standards for Winter Snow Sports" to develop specific classification standards for analyzing injured areas, types of injuries, and accident locations.



RESULTS: A total of 743 athletes participated in the International Training Week and the Beijing Winter Olympics. During the competition, there were 58 incidents of overturning, prying, and collision, of which 28 (28 athletes) were injured, accounting for 48.3% of the total accidents and 3.8% of the total number of athletes. Among them, there were 9 males (32.1%) and 19 females (67.9%), with an average age of (26.3 ± 4.7) years. Among the 28 injured athletes, 20 cases (71.4%) received on-site treatment for Class Ⅰ injuries, while 8 cases (28.6%) had more severe injuries, including Class Ⅱ injuries (7 cases) and Class Ⅲ injuries (1 case), which were referred to designated hospitals for further treatment. Among the 28 injured athletes, 3 cases (10.7%) experienced multiple injuries, including 2 cases of 2 injuries and 1 case of 3 injuries. The most common injuries were in the ankle and toes (10/32, 31.3%). Out of 28 injured athletes, one (3.6%) experienced two types of injuries simultaneously, with joint and/or ligament injuries being the most common (11/29, 37.9%). The most accident prone point on the track was the ninth curve (18/58, 31.0%).



CONCLUSION: Through the analysis and summary of medical security work, it can provide better experience and reference for the future development of snowmobile, sled, and steel frame snowmobile sports in China, making the National Snowy and Ski Center truly a sustainable Olympic heritage.



目的

对国家雪车雪橇中心的雪车、雪橇、钢架雪车赛道医疗保障情况进行分析及总结，为今后赛事举办及群众冰雪运动的医疗保障工作提供经验。



方法

回顾性分析参加2021年10--11月雪车、雪橇、钢架雪车国际训练周和世界杯(以下简称"国际训练周")，及2022年2月北京冬奥会雪车、雪橇、钢架雪车项目(以下简称"北京冬奥会")的运动员受伤、救治情况，参考和借鉴《冬季雪上运动项目医疗保障标准》制定具体的分类标准分析受伤部位、受伤类型、事故发生点位等。



结果

参加国际训练周和北京冬奥会总计743名运动员，比赛期间共发生翻车、翻撬、碰撞事故58次，其中有28次(运动员28例)出现了运动员受伤，占事故总数的48.3%，占运动员总数3.8%，其中男性9例(32.1%)，女性19例(67.9%)，平均年龄(26.3±4.7)岁。28例受伤运动员中20例(71.4%)为Ⅰ类伤，在现场得到了救治处理，8例(28.6%)伤情较重的，其中Ⅱ类伤(7例)、Ⅲ类伤(1例)转诊至定点医院进行进一步处理。28例受伤运动员中有3例(10.7%)出现了多发损伤，其中2例为2部位受伤，1例为3部位受伤，最常见的受伤部位为脚踝及脚趾(10/32，31.3%)。28例受伤运动员中有1例(3.6%)同时出现了2种受伤类型，最常见的受伤类型为关节和(或)韧带损伤(11/29，37.9%)。赛道最容易发生事故的点位为第9弯道(18/58，31.0%)。



结论

通过对医疗保障工作的分析和总结，能够更好地为今后我国开展雪车、雪橇、钢架雪车运动提供经验和参考，使国家雪车雪橇中心真正成为可持续发展的奥运资产。

