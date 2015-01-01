Abstract

Background



In 2004, the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) adopted a Statement of Professional Standard on the supply of medicines affecting driving performance, transformed to FIP guidelines in 2014. In 2011, the final report from the European initiative on Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, Alcohol and Medicines (DRUID) was published. Both documents provided recommendations for improving dispensing guidelines for driving-impairing medicines for patients who use psychoactive medicines.

Objective



This study investigated the extent that European professional organizations of pharmacists (POPs) implemented existing guidelines and DRUID results.

Methods



An online questionnaire survey was conducted in April-May 2022. Questionnaires were sent by e-mail to POPs in 46 European countries. The questionnaire addressed the following topics: awareness of FIP guidelines and DRUID outcomes (a), development of dispensing guidelines (b), target groups for information materials (c), evaluations of dispensing practices (d), examples of projects on medicines affecting driving fitness (e), development of ICT (Information and Communication Technology) -support (f), collaboration with organizations of physicians (g), and patients (h). The data were analyzed by indicating implementation initiatives in different countries. Open-ended questions were assessed qualitatively.

Results



POPs in 23 European countries responded to the invitation (response rate: 50%). Guidelines for improving dispensing practices were available in 5 countries targeted at professionals, patients, and the general population. Patient and physician organizations were involved in 4 and 3 countries, respectively. Implementation was supported by computerized dispensing systems (5 countries) and public campaigns (5 countries).

Conclusions



Twenty years after the introduction of FIP guidelines and ten years after the DRUID outcomes, only 5 European POPs have implemented this knowledge. Different activities were performed to support implementation, resulting in examples of successful use of recommendations for driving-impairing medicines in pharmacy practice. Implementation needs further attention. The successful practices that have been developed are an example for dissemination to other countries.

Keywords: On-line questionnaire survey, Pharmacy practice, Dispensing guidelines, Driving-impairing medicines, Implementation



•Guidelines for safe use of driving-impairing medication have been implemented in only five European countries.•Best practices for successful implementation have been developed and implemented successfully.•Specific support for implementation of guidelines on driving-impairing medication is needed to improve pharmacy practice.•Implementation should be an essential part of projects developing pharmaceutical care interventions.



Language: en