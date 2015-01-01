SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Ghoshal R, Patil P, Sinha I, Gadgil A, Nathani P, Jain N, Ramasubramani P, Roy N. BMC Glob. Public Health 2024; 2(1): e25.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer-Nature BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s44263-024-00056-3

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) against women has harmful effects on their psychological and physical health. However, help-seeking for IPV is significantly low among women in the Indian context. This study examines the different factors that influence help-seeking behaviour among women in India. It also studies associations of the type of IPV with the source of help.


Language: en

Keywords

Domestic violence; Family violence; Alcohol consumption; Empowerment

